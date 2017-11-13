Amazon Is Moving Forward With ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV Show

Amazon is going forward with a previously-announced “Lord of the Rings” television series, which was given a multi-season commitment.

According to Variety, the show is set in Middle Earth and will explore new story lines preceding The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal also includes a potential additional spin-off series.

“I do think Game of Thrones is to TV as Jaws and Star Wars was to the movies of the 1970s,” said Amazon Studios chief Roy Price earlier this year. “It’ll inspire a lot of people. Everybody wants a big hit and certainly that’s the show of the moment in terms of being a model for a hit.”

The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Amazon Studio’ head of scripted series Sharon Tal Yguado. “We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”