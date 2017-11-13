Actor Jeremy Jordan Almost Died From Eating Chipotle

Chipotle’s public relations will most likely be putting in overtime hours with their latest headline as actor Jeremy Jones was hospitalized after eating the popular Mexican food place.

According to People Magazine, the “Supergirl” star posted Instagram videos of himself at the hospital November 9, saying:

“I know I’ve advocated for them in the past, but they’re terrible. I, as you can see, am in the hospital and I have fluids in my arm because the food did not agree with me, and I almost died.”

Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold responded to Jordan’s claims, telling CNBC: